Sexual Exploitation And Abuse: The Facts

Tackling Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment

Sexual exploitation & abuse (SEA) of the communities we serve is a grave violation of WHO’s commitment to serve and protect the vulnerable. Sexual harassment (SH) of our workforce is a serious failure of our duty of care. This is the sentiment of WHO’s leadership, staff and her Member States. But we all know and acknowledge that more could and should be done. And done quickly. The risks of SEA have increased significantly in recent years.

WHO is increasingly operational, being called on to operate to save lives and minimize death, disease and suffering in our health programmes and emergency response operations. Our work in countries of fragility, conflict and vulnerability increase the risk of exploitation.

We work with UN agencies and NGOs to address these risks jointly, and aim to meet the standards set by WHO’s own policies and Code of ethics and professional conduct as well as meet the requirements and expectations set by the UN system and IASC partners.

WHO is scaling up its efforts to do everything in its power to prevent and protect from SEAH. Everyone – staff, consultants, suppliers, partners – has an obligation to report any suspected events that may constitute SEAH.

Contact:

For complaints: Integrity hotline

For programmatic issues: [email protected]

Source : WHO

