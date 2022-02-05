Zanu PF MP Instructs Notorious MaShurugwi To Attack Party Members

A Zanu PF inter-district meeting had to be abandoned at Tongogara Growth Point on Saturday after scores of machete-wielding Mashurugwi allegedly hired by an MP became rowdy and disrupted speakers.

The Mashurugwi who came in busses sang songs in praise of Shurugwi North MP Robson Nyathi who was the provincial vice chairperson and lost in the elections held last December to Charles Ndondo.

The gang only paid attention when Nyathi spoke but booed anyone else who took to the podium. This went on from around 1pm until the meeting was stopped at 4pm.

Nyathi refuted allegations that he was behind the gang when called for a comment by The Mirror. He said these were only people who were disgruntled because he was rigged out of office.

“These are people who are not happy that I was rigged. I didn’t send them,” said Nyathi.

Central Committee Member Emmanuel Fundira expressed disgust at the behavior and said there were proper channels to be followed by members of the party if they had grievances.https://masvingomirror.com/machete-wielding-mashurugwi-disrupt-zanu-pf-meeting/- Masvingo Mirror