Duo Nabbed For Killing Man Who Proposed Love To 12yr Old Minor

By A Correspondent- A 32-year-old man from Ntabazinduna died after being assaulted after he had proposed love to a 12-year-old girl.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which is already seized with the matter, said they have since arrested Busani Ncube (40) and Hloniphani Ndlovu (37) in connection with the murder case that occurred on the 2nd of February 2022 at Mavolontiya Village, Ntabazinduna.

The suspects tied the victim, Marvelous Nzima (32) with a rope, before taking turns to assault him with a sjambok after the victim had proposed love to Busani Ncube’s granddaughter (12).

The victim died whilst admitted at Ntabazinduna Clinic on 03/02/22.

In a different case, police in Gokwe are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder that occurred on 2 February 2022 at Nyandoro Village, Nembudziya.

It is reported that a 43-year-old man is suspected to have struck dead his daughter (14) and son (07) with an axe over an unknown reason.- ZRP/ Pindula News