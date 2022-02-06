Khupe Launches Anti- Mwonzora Slogan

By A Correspondent- MDC-T faction led by Thokozani Khupe has launched a new slogan that denounces the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC.

Khupe was recently fired by Mwonzora and subsequently announced that she was leading another MDC-T faction.

Announcing the new slogan, this weekend, Khupe said Zimbabweans should shun Mwonzora and Zanu PF in the next year’s national elections.

“Our slogan going forward is going to be #Beat The Pot: Stop Discrimination Against Women Because Women Can’t Breathe; Don’t vote for Zanu PF, Don’t vote for Mwonzora”, she said.