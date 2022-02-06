Mapeza Not Leaving Mandava

Norman Mapeza’s agent Gibson Mahachi says the gaffer has returned to FC Platinum to prepare for the resumption of the season despite being linked with a move away.

Mapeza was on a short break after returning from the Afcon 2021 where he was working with the Warriors on an interim basis.

And with the coach’s contract at Mandava running at the end of December, there hasn’t been any talk of a new deal.

According to NewsDay, Ngezi Platinum Stars, who recently sacked Rodwell Dhlakama, have shown interest in snapping up Mapeza.

Commenting on the reports about the future of the mentor, Mahachi said:

“He returned to Zvishavane today (Thursday) after a short break since they returned from the Afcon finals that were being played in Cameroon.

“At this point, speculation is rife regarding potential moves. I can’t comment about that, but at this point I can confirm that the coach is in Zvishavane with his employers.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe