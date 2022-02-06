Mwonzora Is A Gifted Comedian

Tinashe Sambiri|The later former President Robert Mugabe’s son, Chatunga, has described MDC- T leader Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora as a mere comedian.

Chatunga mocked Mwonzora for wasting “acting talent” by portraying himself as a popular politician.

See Chatunga’s message on Twitter:

CHATUNGA

@bellagushaz

Mdara iwe are you a Comedian ? If you’re not you are wasting a talent.”

Chatunga was responding to Mwonzora’s comment below:

Thank you so much Gweru. Victory is Certain.

