Police Block President Chamisa Meeting

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| Overzealous police details blocked Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa’s meeting on Thursday.

Riot police cordoned off Ruwa to block President Chamisa from addressing candidates for by-elections in the area.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change called for electoral reforms before polls:

“The regime continues to abuse state institutions after a riot police team was dispatched in Ruwa on Thursday were citizens’ President Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to address candidates for by-elections.

We need electoral reforms ahead of 26 March by-elections.

RegisterToVoteZW.”

🟡The regime continues to abuse state institutions after a riot police team was dispatched in Ruwa on Thursday were citizens' President Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to address by-elections candidates.



We need electoral reforms ahead of 26 March by-elections.#RegisterToVoteZW pic.twitter.com/Ab7YN2SEuE — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) February 5, 2022