President Chamisa Foresees Bright Future For Nation

President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa foresees a bright future for the nation.

President Chamisa, a devout Christian, believes Zimbabwe is a blessed nation that has been ruined by years of corruption and looting of State resources by the Zanu PF regime.

The vibrant leader has also urged citizens to remain optimistic despite the current social and economic challenges tormenting the nation.

“THE LORD WILL DO GREAT THINGS FOR US…The future is exciting.

Other nations shall admire us. We shall be happy again.Although we sow in tears we shall surely reap in joy.

Psalms 126:2,5 Sabbath blessings beloved.#Godisinit,” President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page.