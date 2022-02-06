President Chamisa Slams Mnangagwa’s “Hotchpotch” Policies

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has described Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s “hotchpotch” economic policies as desperate measures calculated to confuse citizens.

President Chamisa also exposed Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube’s policy naivety.

“This policy hotchpotch is a disaster! We advised them to dollarise but they didn’t listen.

Trying to reinforce dedollarization by allowing some taxes & fees to be paid in ZWL using threshold defined here whilst myopically & stubbornly holding on to the USD is policy naivety.

Civil servants must be paid in USD. If government has faith in ZWL it must allow all govt fees & taxes which include toll fees and passport fees and taxes to be in ZWL simple,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.