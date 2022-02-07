Does Mnangagwa Have New Solutions ?

Tinashe Sambiri|The dreaded Central Intelligence Organization has released a report indicating that the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s support is dwindling.

Top intelligence sources have revealed Mr Mnangagwa is losing sleep over the report.

The report reveals that Mr Mnangagwa will lose the 2023 Presidential Election to President Nelson Chamisa.

“Zimbabwe’s state security agency, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) says in an internal secret report as things stand Zanu PF may lose the crucial 2023 general elections to Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coaliton for Change with its popularity rating down to 45% from above 60%,” said The NewsHawks in a report.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change – Montreal also wrote on Twitter:

“A top secret CIO report to JOC has it that if elections are held today

@nelsonchamisa

will defeat

@edmnangagwa

by over 64%.The report mentioned,ED has to find a quick fix to the economy & government workers salaries if he is to win back the voters_

Does ED have any solutions?”

Citizens’ Coalition for Change has condemned the persecution of its members by the Zanu PF regime in Kwekwe:

“ALERT Chairperson Makombe has been arrested for doing a road show in Gweru which brought the city to a halt. He is detained with 3 other CCC members.”