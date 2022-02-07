Hwende Dismisses Abduction Report

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change Secretary General Charlton Hwende has dismissed a fake abduction report circulating on social media.

Hwende told ZimEye.com on Saturday evening: ” I am safe and sound. My focus is on voter registration.”

He also wrote on Twitter:

“My daughter has just informed me that there is a message circulating alleging that I have been abducted.

This is false l have been freely moving around constituencies in Harare monitoring voter registration. The focus is on getting #6Millionvotes4Chamisa.”

Below is the false abduction report:

Abduction Alert

Citizens Coalition for Change Secretary General Charlton Hwende has been abducted by 3 suspected state security agents with AK47 rifles at Makoni shopping Center where he was conducting a voter registration mobilization campaign. The three gunmen drove off in a white Isuzu twin cab. More details to follow……