Journalist Needs US$2000 For Life Saving Surgery

By- Dear colleagues, fellow journalist Mary Taruvinga requires urgent surgery to remove some growth that has developed in her sinuses and drain some fluids that are building up in her left ear.

She has been battling unending headaches and earaches and has been in and out of hospital since last November.

Recently, scans showed that she has some fluids and swelling inside her head.

Doctors have recommended urgent surgery. Kindly find it in your heart to stretch the little you have.

It will go a long way to get her surgery done.

For USD contribution, get in touch with Vivian Mugarisi +263779215530

Ecocash send to ….. Mary Taruvinga +263773459043

@mariah Taruvinga