Makadzi Goes “Totally Yellow” At Home

Share

By Showbiz Reporter | YELLOW ACROSS THE LIMPOPO- Popular South African musician, Makadzi, went ‘totally yellow’ at the weekend as she announced she was:

“Having na enjoyment in my own house 🏡 is a dream come true.

Gone yellow…Makadzi

“It’s possible black child …. #kulakwe #africanqueen.” VIDEO: