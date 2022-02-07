Mandi Chimene Mocks Chamisa For Shaking Susan Mutami’s Hand

The below tweet is an account named after the exiled former G40 warlady, Mandi Chimene mocking CC President Nelson Chamisa for once greeting the self confessed ‘state-sex-worker’ Susan Mutami, who has recently alleged that she has slept with ZANU PF President, Emmerson Mnangagwa plus (just about) the entire cabinet.

‘Chimene’ who uses an old picture of several years before, says Chamisa must be careful he will soon be accused of molesting Susan. She says: Nelson Chamisa my son, so, are you right now saying that you are being supported by someone who is normal? Now watch very soon you are going to be accused of sodomising Susan Mutami.

“Hold on to my words you can insult me but I have given you crucial advice; bisa prostitutes you are being soiled thinking everything is normal. ”

Nhai @nelsonchamisa mwanangu. Saka ipapa urikutoti uri kusapotwa nemunhu musvinu ipapa? Heya! Rega uone manje manje ndiwe unenge wakunzi you sodomised me na @mutami_susan. Batai mazwi Nditukei bt gwinyiso ndakupai. Ipfambi idzi urikuzorwa butter wakasvinura sedemba iwe. Ini zii

