Munetsi To Move To Galatasaray ?

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been linked with a shock transfer to Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are targeting to sign the midfielder during the mid-season transfer window.

According to reports in Turkey, there has been contact between the two clubs, and the player is open to switch to the Super Lig.

Munetsi has a contract with Reims until 30 June 2024.

However, the only problem Galatasaray are facing in their pursuit of the 25-year-old is the number of foreign players in their squad. The team currently has fifteen foreigners and will have to create space first before they can sign the Warriors international.

The mid-season transfer window in Turkey close on 8 February.

Meanwhile, Munetsi scored his first brace in the French Ligue 1 in Stade de Reims’ 5-0 win against Boudreaux on Sunday.

The midfielder came in as substitute in the first half, marking his return to action after spending the last two months nursing a muscle injury.

He scored his first goal in the 46th minute before completing the double fifteen minutes before the full-time whistle

Munetsi, who is primarily used as a central midfielder, now has four league goals since arriving in France in 2019. The other two goals were scored during his first two seasons in the Ligue 1.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe