RegisterToVoteZW.”

Overzealous Cops Block President Chamisa Meeting
7 February 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| Overzealous police details blocked Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa’s meeting on Thursday.
Riot police cordoned off Ruwa to block President Chamisa from addressing candidates for by-elections in the area.
Citizens’ Coalition For Change called for electoral reforms before polls:
“The regime continues to abuse state institutions after a riot police team was dispatched in Ruwa on Thursday were citizens’ President Nelson Chamisa was scheduled to address candidates for by-elections.
We need electoral reforms ahead of 26 March by-elections.