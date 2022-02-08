2023 Polls: Lions Of Teranga Inspire President Chamisa To Victory

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has said Senegal’s AFCON triumph is great inspiration to him.

The Teranga Lions beat the Mighty Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 via the dreaded penalty shootout on Sunday.

According to President Chamisa, the Yellow Revolution will inspire the Zimbabwe national soccer team to victory in future.

“I CONGRATULATE SENEGAL on being the NEW CHAMPIONS in the Africa Cup of Nations.

You have fired the desire in us to ensure that we too create an enabling environment for Zimbabwe to compete at such high levels & winning.Soon, Zim will be #1.The Yellow revolution will deliver that,” said President Chamisa in a brief statement.

“MAKING ZIMBABWE NEW & GREAT…We will make Zim New & great for us all. Building a great nation is our generational task, national duty and collective mandate.We’re ONE people, ONE Nation with ONE Vision. We’re #1.We’re Gold.Citizens at the centre! #RegisterToVoteZW.BEHOLD THE NEW,” he added.

President Chamisa