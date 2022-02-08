Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Action Returns

The Castle Lager Premiership is set to resume on 12 February after a two-month-long break.

The top-flight league took a break from 21 December ahead of the festive season and the recently ended Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The campaign will resume with rearranged matchday three games.

Chicken Inn will face Tenax at Luveve on Saturday.

Defending champions FC Platinum will travel to the west to face Bulawayo Chiefs on the following day, while Black Rhinos and CAPS United clash in Harare.

Fixtures:

Saturday 12 February

Chicken Inn vs Tenax CS (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday 13 February

Bulawayo Chiefs vs FC Platinum (Luveve. Stadium)

Black Rhinos vs CAPS United (Sakubva Stadium)

*Kick off time is at 3 pm CAT for all games- Soccer24 Zimbabwe