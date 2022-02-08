CCC demands reforms but will participate in 2023 regardless – “A little learning is a dangerous thing”

Share

By Patrick Guramatunhu- It is not that Zimbabweans do not know that Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections; they know it. Their biggest problem is knowing what to do about it!

“Moreover, as we gear up towards the historic elections in 2023, the citizens should be ready to demand comprehensive political and electoral reforms to jealously guard against perennial rigging by the stomach politicians in Zanu PF led by Mr Mnangagwa,” reads a statement from Citizen Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia.

“We must stand ready to defend the people’s vote against any shenanigans from the desperate regime. Zimbabweans should demand the independence of state media, ZBC must stop operating as an extension of Zanu PF, we need to have real time announcement of results, Citizens Coalition For Change demands the independence of chiefs and headmen, they should not be used to intimidate citizens, frog marching them to Zanu PF rallies on empty stomachs.”

This is a statement from someone with no clue what they are talking about!

One, with just over a year to go to the 2023 elections, there is no time to implement any of the myriad of reforms required to stop Zanu PF rigging these elections. So take it as read; there will be no reforms implemented before the elections and therefore all this talk of “demanding comprehensive political and electoral reforms” is just hot air!

Two, with no reforms, Zanu PF will have carte blanche dictatorial powers to rig these elections. The party will frog marching citizens to attend party rallies and, come voting day, to vote for the party, for example. All the talk “defending the people’s vote against any shenanigans” is, once again, just hot air!

Three, by participating in these flawed and illegal elections against the common-sense position of demanding reforms before elections CCC, the party supporters and all the ordinary Zimbabweans who continue to do so freely are giving flawed process credibility and thus give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. After 42 years of rigged elections, one would think the penny has dropped, no one will still fall for the oxymoronic nonsense of “winning in rigged elections”. Sadly, there are clearly many who still do!

Four, there is nothing to justify CCC supporters’ confidence 2023 elections will deliver a government representing the democratic wishes of the people of Zimbabwe. This is just blind faith in the CCC leaders who have already proven beyond all doubt that they are corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent, notably during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Zimbabweans had the same blind faith in Zanu PF soon after independence. We have learned nothing from the past!

There are many Zimbabweans who are hell bent on participating in these elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF is rigging these elections. They appreciate the importance of voting but, alas, they have never appreciated the importance of observing the rules governing elections. Zanu PF’s carte blanche dictatorial powers to rig elections have rendered Zimbabwean elections a meaningless farce.

Those insisting on holding elections without reforms have no clue of what constitutes free, fair and credible elections and that by participating they are giving vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. They have learned about elections but have never learned what it takes to ensure free, fair and credible elections. A little learning is, indeed, a dangerous thing!

“A little learning is a dangerous thing; Drink deep, or taste not the Pierian spring: There shallow draughts intoxicate the brain, And drinking largely sobers us again.” Alexander Pope, English poet and satirist

Indeed, it is common sense, no need to have drunk deep from Pierian spring, to know the sheer futility of holding elections without something as basic as a verified voters’ roll, for example!