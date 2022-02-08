Mono Publishes Hilarious Studio Blunders, Jah Prayzah, Sulu, Fungisai, Charles Charamba, Tocky

By Showbiz Reporter | Just when you thought you’re the only one who’s not perfect – Zimbabwe’s Studio Legend, Mono Mukundu has published an audio compilation of hilarious studio blunders by some of the country’s greatest musicians.

Mono Mukundu

From Sulu, to Jah Prayzah, to Fungusai, to Pastor Charles Charamba, the repeating flow of the same blunders continues. Aaah, sorry mkoma, aaah, tangai futi, Ndiramgarirei kana ndasvika, aaah, sorry, aaah, yes, you’ve got big the lesson now, we are all human, all of us, full of mistakes. Get it?

Mono is one of Zimbabwe’s best recording artists and he runs the capital city’s top studio. He has piles of decades of experience on the guitar and other instruments. ENJOY THE AUDIO BELOW– ZimEye

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4741306925925240&id=657911514264822