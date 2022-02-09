16 Political Parties Battle For Parliament

By- A total of 16 political parties have forwarded names of their candidates for the 28 vacant National Assembly seats to be contested in next month’s by-elections.

The forthcoming elections will also see other candidates battling it out for local authority seats, where nearly 120 seats were declared vacant.

The contesting parties include Citizens Coalition for Change, New Patriotic Front, Free Zimbabwe Congress and the Republican Party of Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF, MDC-Alliance, Zimbabwe Labour Party.

The candidates’ names were published through a Government Gazette extraordinary General Notice 229A OF 2022 issued yesterday in line with the Electoral Act.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana, said the candidates were successfully nominated last month at the Nomination Court.

The by-elections will be held on March 26.