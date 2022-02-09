JUST IN- Mugwadi’s Own Twitter Account Says He’s Been Fired, Mutsvangwa Saves Him

By Editorial Team | ZimEye briefly analyses the events on Wednesday afternoon when it was reported that ZANU PF Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi has been fired.

The announcement was flighted by the official ZANU PF Patriots twitter account which Mugwadi himself supervises in his official capacity as the Director.

All this came after youths had submitted a petition alleging Tafadzwa Mugwadi is working for Mnangagwa challenger, Saviour Kasukuwere.

While still engaged in discussions, the same youths quickly rushed to announce that Mugwadi has been fired. This was after Mnangagwa had abruptly said, yes we will remove him soon.

The ongoing chaos is further explained in that the rebuttal was not done by The Patriot twitter account, but by the Herald newspaper. Mugwadi is the one who runs the Patriots account.

This history of things is in that Tafadzwa Mugwadi was seconded to ZANU PF from the Herald by Saviour Kasukuwere just before the coup. This scenario played well into the conspiracy theory against Mugwadi.

Commenting 5 hrs later, ZANU PF Secretary of Information, Chris Mutsvangwa told ZimEye it is not true that Mugwadi has been fired.

Mutsvangwa told ZimEye, “It is not true, kunyeberwa.”

He continued saying:

“Pane vangu varikungosvotwa ne department rangu, they just want to create news about my department…”

He added later saying the only person who can fire him is the ZANU PF President, Mnangagwa.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Meanwhile, an inside source commenting later told ZimEye, the reality of things is that he is on his way out. “It’s only a matter of time, he will be on the streets soon,” they added.