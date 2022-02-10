President Chamisa Implores Citizens To Assist Wellington Mahohoma

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has appealed to citizens to donate money towards Wellington Mahohoma’s kidney transplant.

Mahohoma is a development activist and board member of the Citizens Initiative.

He was diagnosed with end- stage renal failure.

There is an ongoing fundraising programme for Mahohoma’s kidney transplant.

“Fellow citizens, Let’s support Welly Mahohoma our beloved brother and fellow Cde. He has helped others in their times of need. It’s our turn! Let’s do our best,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

“Hear hear hear good people, out of your big love. Wellington Mahohoma ‘s fundraising campaign has reached USD 17 000.00. Now USD 8000.00 to go.

You can donate on this link below https://gofund.me/ac7299be or get in touch on +263777078387 for other modes of payment or simply share.

A friend in need is a friend indeed,” organisers of the initiative wrote on Facebook.