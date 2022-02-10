Teachers Refuse To Be Intimidated By Emmerson Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|For the first time, school heads and teachers have come together in the struggle for decent salaries.

Vibrant teachers’ union, ARTUZ has vowed to fight to the bitter as the perennial battle between government and civil servants continues.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change has challed Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration to address teachers’ grievances as a matter of urgency.

“School heads have joined teachers strike after they declared incapacitation.

Teachers want a dignified life where they’re able to fulfill their potential, which is based on having a human level of health care, education, income & security.

Pay civil servants a living wage,” CCC said in a statement.

ARTUZ has refused to cowed into submission by the regime:

“All these protests were meant to avert this Crisis.

@MthuliNcube

chose to ignore

@edmnangagwa

chose to bully us. We won’t be bullied no more 234 Schools officially close shop. Nationwide. “

CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere also challenged the cornered regime to take heed of civil servants’ concerns.

“Most schoolchildren have been turned back from school because teachers are on strike.

Teachers are neglected & barely earn US$100 a month, one of the lowest teacher remuneration levels in SADC.

Register to vote for a Govt that invests in education.”