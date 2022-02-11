135 000 Teachers Fired

Share

By A Correspondent- The Secretary-General of the country’s teachers union, the Progressive Teachers’Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Raymond Majongwe, said 135 000 teachers, out of a total of 150 000, have been suspended by the government.

Posting on his Twitter handle Thursday soon after a statement by the government of the suspension of teachers who had not reported for duty when schools opened this week, Majongwe schools had effectively closed:

135 000 of the 150 000 teachers have been suspended by govt. We know only 10 % of the teaching force were turning up for duty. Effectively schools have closed again. Sad parents had paid enormous amounts for fees.

Teachers have been on strike for a long time. They are demanding that the government restore their 2018 salaries which were around US$540.

Teachers are earning an equivalent of US$100 per month.