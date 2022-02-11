Cheated Girlfriend Threatens To Shoot Top Zanu PF Official

By- A Zanu PF top official in Manicaland has been threatened to be killed by his girlfriend.

Albert Nyakuedzwa, the Zanu PF Makoni district committee chairperson, recently approached Rusape Magistrates Court seeking a peace order against his girlfriend, Tariro Faith Mhondiwa.

Nyakuedzwa is the husband to the provincial women’s boss Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

In his founding affidavit dated February 7, Nyakuedzwa cited Mhondiwa as the respondent. Reads the affidavit:

I am a married man with children residing at Forkington Farm, Headlands. I was involved in an extramarital affair with the respondent and I would constantly visit her place of residence.

As time went on, the respondent and I started having problems and I tried to end the relationship. Sometime last year when I went to her house, she (Mhondiwa) locked me inside for four hours against my will while she went away.

When I stopped going to her home, she was incessantly calling me and texting threatening to shoot me and send people to kill me. On another occasion, the respondent threw a water glass at me and I was hit on the head.

He said he is now in fear for his life and is constantly under stress as she calls me and texts to harass him.

Nyakuedzwa confirmed the matter when contacted for comment.

Nyakuendzwa told NewsDay Zimbabwe that the matter is no longer going to court.

