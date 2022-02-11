“Dating Under Age Girls” Argument Turns Fatal

By A Correspondent- A 22 year old man from Chief Mathe area Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, was axed to death after accusing a fellow villager of having love affairs with underage girls.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland South Police, Inspector Loveness Mangena, the incident occurred on Sunday at around 7 pm.

She said the deceased, Clifford Ncube, was murdered by Loveson Ndlovu (33), also under Chief Mathe. Said Insp Mangena:

The accused was walking from his place of residency when he met Clifford who was walking with his unnamed friend.

The two who were carrying a chain and a knobkerrie accused Loveson of having love affairs with underage girls in the village and started beating him.

Loveson managed to run away to a nearby homestead where upon entrance he saw an axe which he picked and went back whereupon he threw the axe which hit Clifford in the forehead and he died on the spot