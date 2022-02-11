Garden Boy Connives With Maid To Steal US$70k , R90k From Boss

Share

A 30-year-old gardener who robbed his employer of US$70 000 and R90 000 appeared in court this Thursday.

Tinashe Ngirazi appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on charges of unlawful entry into premises under aggravating circumstances after allegedly conniving with the maid to steal from their boss, Shadreck Zvarivadza.

It is alleged that Ngirazi, the maid, Taurai Shonhiwa and two others, who are still at large, broke into Zvarivadza’s bedroom and dug up an underground safe where they stole the money.



The money was part of a sum of US$75 000 and R121 000 that Zvarivadza had placed in his safe sometime in January 2020.

The court heard that the complainant only realised that his safe was tempered with and that the money was missing this year when he wanted to use the money.

Ngirazi was asked about the missing funds and confirmed that they stole the money together with Shonhiwa, shared the proceeds with Ngirazi, purchasing a vehicle which has since been recovered.

The pair was arrested after a report was made to the police.

Ngirazi was remanded in custody to this Friday for bail application, while Shonhiwa has since appeared in court on the same charges.

Meanwhile, Cleopas Kumire, who allegedly fatally assaulted a man whom he owed money, has appeared in court.

Kumire, who is facing murder charges, was remanded in custody to the 24th of this month and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Allegations are that the now deceased approached the accused asking for the 60 United States dollars which he was owed.

The accused allegedly responded by striking the now deceased with a wooden plunk on the head and all over his body.

The court heard that the now deceased was left lying on the ground and was found dead on the same spot the following morning.

-State Media