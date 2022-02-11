Man Deserts Own Daughter, Resurfaces 27 Year Later for Lobola

A woman from Magwegwe West suburb in Bulawayo has applied for a peace order against her former lover who is demanding lobola for a daughter he denied was his 27 years ago.



Liliyosa Dlamini said she gave birth to twins 27 years ago after a relationship with Calvin Chimuka. Dlamini said after the birth of the twins, her lover turned his back on her and claimed he was not the father of the two children.

He refused to pay for the upkeep of the children.

Now one of the children is getting married and suddenly Chimuka has had a change of heart and says the twins are his children. He wants a share of the bride price.

But Liliyosa is against that and has barred her ex from being part of the lobola negotiations.

In her affidavit she said: “I’m applying for a peace order against my former lover Calvin Chimuka. 27 years ago I had two children with him.

And he denied being the father of the children and refused to pay for their upkeep. My father ended up staying with them at his rural home.

Now he wants to benefit from bride price. I refused but he comes to my house and hurls insults at me and my family members.

He even branded my child and I whores.”

In fear of being humiliated Chimuka did not attend the court session and the presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu granted Liliyosa a peace order against him. He was ordered not to verbally abuse her and not to go to her home. -B Metro