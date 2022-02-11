Man Who Denied Paternity 27yrs Ago Demands Lobola

By A Correspondent- A woman from Bulawayo’s Magwegwe West suburb has applied for a peace order against a man who allegedly impregnated her 27 years ago but denied responsibility.

Liliyosa Dlamini said she gave birth to twins 27 years ago after a relationship with Calvin Chimuka.

She said after the birth of the twins, Chimuka forsook her and refused to support the children, claiming he was not their father.

Chimuka, however, has re-appeared, 27 years later, now that one of the children is getting married. He said he wants a share of the bride price.

Dlamini is against that and doesn’t want him to be part of the lobola negotiations. In her affidavit she said:

I’m applying for a peace order against my former lover Calvin Chimuka. 27 years ago I had two children with him.

And he denied being the father of the children and refused to pay for their upkeep. My father ended up staying with them at his rural home.

Now he wants to benefit from the bride price. I refused but he comes to my house and hurls insults at me and my family members.

He even branded my child and me whores.

Presiding magistrate Ulukile Ndlovu granted Dhlamini a peace order against Chimuka who did not attend the court session.

Chimuka was ordered not to verbally abuse Dhlamini and not to go to her home.-BMetro