Resilient Chamisa Female Councilor Launches Massive By-Election Campaign

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) local government candidate for Harare’s ward 41, Councilor Kudzai Kadzombe, is launching her 26 March by-election campaign in her constituency tomorrow, Saturday.

Resilient Kadzombe is one of Nelson Chamisa’s loyal cadres recalled by Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC-T last year for her allegiance to the CCC leader.

Below is Kadzombe’s tomorrow massive campaign launch message to all Harare West ward 41 residents:

Good day, my Esteemed colleague I hope you are well. I would like to invite you to join our constituency leadership and me as we launch my campaign for the 26 March by-election. I will be honoured by your presence as we work towards reclaiming our stolen seat.

Date: Saturday 12 February 2022

Car rally Sanganai inn – 11am

Campaign launch Venue: Marlborough Civic Centre soccer ground – 1 pm

Kind regards

Councilor Kudzai Kadzombe

Ward 41 Marlborough

Police have been notified of this EVENT

All are invited

CCC Harare West Secretary Bongani Sibanda