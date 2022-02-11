Shock As Man Axes Own Children To Death

A Gokwe man is up for murder after he allegedly axed his two children to death before dumping their bodies in a maize field.

Police are now hunting for the suspect, whose reason for killing his children aged 14 and 7 respectively, is yet unknown.

Through their official Twitter handle, police said the incident took place at Nyandoro Village, Chief Chireya in Gokwe on February 2. Pindula News presents a police statement on the case:

Police in Gokwe are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred at Nyandoro Village. A 43-year-old man is suspected to have struck dead his daughter (14) and son (7) with an axe over unknown reasons.

The bodies of the victims were found with deep cuts on the necks in a maize field and the father’s axe was recovered on the scene while shoe prints were observed near the bodies.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.- Pindula News