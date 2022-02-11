Suspension Of Teachers Unconstitutional

Tinashe Sambiri|Constitutional law expert, Lovemore Madhuku has said the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education does not have the mandate to suspend teachers.

Madhuku argues teachers are employed by the Public Service Commission and they cannot be suspended by a Government Minister.

“Teachers cannot be suspended from work by a Govt Minister: they are employed by the PSC. Even the PSC itself has no power whatsoever to effect a blanket and mass suspension. The purported suspensions are unacceptable. Govt must dialogue with teachers’ unions and address issues,” argued Madhuku.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ described the “suspension” of educators as unconstitutional.

“We advise citizens to disregard this unconstitutional move. All those behind this purported suspension have withdrawn themselves from the law and have ceased to be legally recognized as education officials. Meanwhile let’s unite to #SaveOurEducationZw

Show us where your own sons and daughters are learning. If they are not in our schools so all gvt officials are Suspended from making decisions for public education for 3 months.”

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe member Andrew Munguri said:

“Now that they have suspended us for demanding US$ salaries, I have no option except to use the next three months mobilising and strategizing ways to improve the education situation in our beloved motherland.

one thing for sure is, their children do not learn in public schools which they are destroying.

it is us, the poor, whose children are at the receiving end.

I’m getting down, busy at grassroots.

aluta continua!”