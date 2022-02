T Freddy Escapes Jail

Share

By- Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader Prophet Tapiwa Freddy has been cleared of the rape and physical abuse charges.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa discharged Freddy after noting that the truth was not told in the whole matter.

Mrs Takundwa said the State had failed to prove a prima facie against the clergyman.

Freddy was facing charges of raping a ZBC DJ, Rutendo Makuti.