T Freddy Rape Judgement Today

By- Harare Regional Magistrate Gloria Takundwa is expected to deliver her ruling on rape-accused pastor Tapiwa Freddy’s application for discharge at the close of the State’s case.

This week, Takundwa postponed her ruling to today, saying that she was still compiling it.

The Harare-based clergyman, the founder and leader of Goodness and Mercy Ministries, faces two counts of rape and one count of assault.

The complainant is a 33-year-old ZBC DJ who has physical disabilities.

During cross-examination in January, the complainant revealed that her life was now in danger after she reported the alleged rape and assault against T Freddy as he is a famous preacher with a huge following.