Teachers Unmoved By Mnangagwa Bully-boy Tactics

Tinashe Sambiri|Teachers are unmoved by government’s dismissal of educators for protesting at poor living conditions.

On Thursday Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration announced the suspension of teachers for failing to report for duty.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe says government should concentrate on finding a lasting solution to the impasse.

“This is the Hon Minister of Primary and Secondary Education in Zimbabwe. She has just unilaterally suspended teachers, and by extension, education in public schools. We all ask her, which public schools do your children go to? Are their teachers also paid RTGS$20k?”

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe Secretary General Raymond Majongwe argued:

“In 2002, 629 members of PTUZ were unilaterally suspended by TK Tsodzo ( then Perm Sec) Sheila Jarvis represented us and they were all reinstated. This is nothing new. The law is very clear. There is something called due process. What happened to dialogue Cde Moyo promised?”