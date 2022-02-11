West Ham United Star In Trouble For Kicking Cat

Share

West Ham striker, Michail Antonio has suggested French defender, Kurt Zouma is being treated harshly for hitting, dropping, and kicking his cat across his kitchen floor on Monday, compared to some footballers who were convicted of racism.

Kurt Zouma’s cats have been taken away by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after the video.

The 27-year-old former Chelsea defender issued an apology but Essex Police said “urgent enquiries” were underway in conjunction with the RSPCA.

West Ham have also fined the player two weeks wages – understood to be £250,000 – which will be donated to animal welfare charities.

The club initially condemned their player’s actions after the video emerged but backed manager David Moyes’ decision to start the player for the win against Watford on Tuesday night.

Moyes has said Zouma would remain available for selection while the club’s internal investigation run its course.

When asked about the situation at West Ham with Kurt Zouma, Antonio suggested that his teammate was being treated harshly.

He said there were some football players who were convicted of racism but got lesser punishment.- Pindula News