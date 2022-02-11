Zanu PF Shuts The Door On Energy Mutodi

By A Correspondent- Former Deputy Information Minister, Energy Mutodi’s appeal to remain in the ZANU PF Masvingo Province Coordinating Committee (PCC) in line with the December 2021 provincial elections results has been rejected.

Mutodi’s appeal was dismissed on the grounds that he still sits on the Mashonaland East PCC. Mutodi is the MP for Goromonzi West in Mash East.

The appeal was dismissed during a PCC meeting in Masvingo on Sunday. In dismissing the appeal, Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology principal, Munyaradzi Machacha said:

Your appeal cannot be accepted because by virtue of being a Goromonzi West legislator you automatically sit in the Mash East PCC. So until you renounce your position in Mash East; the party constitution does not allow you to sit in two PCCs. At the moment your case does not hold water and is automatically dismissed on that technicality.

Mutodi is reportedly planning to move from Mash East to Masvingo his home area where he is eyeing Bikita South constituency.

Mutodi got 583 votes during the December elections beating the incumbent Bikita South legislator, Josiah Sithole, by almost 200 votes.

The new ZANU PF provincial chairperson for Masvingo Province is Rabison Mavhenyengwa.