Zanu PF Throws Mutodi Under The Bus

By- Energy Mutodi’s appeal to remain in Zanu PF Masvingo Province Coordinating Committee (PCC) in line with the December 2021 provincial elections results have been thrown out.

Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology principal, Munyaradzi Machacha dismissed Mutodi’s appeal on the grounds that he still sits on the Mash East (PCC).

Mutodi is an MP for Goromonzi West in Mash East. The appeal was dismissed during a party a PCC meeting in Masvingo on Sunday.

The Mirror also attended the PCC.

It is understood that the controversial Mutodi who has been in the courts on many occasions over corruption scandals now wants to shift to Masvingo his home area where he is eyeing Bikita South constituency.

Mutodi who got 583 votes during the December elections thrashed the incumbent Bikita South legislator, Josiah Sithole by almost 200 votes.

The new PCC chairman for Masvingo is Rabison Mavhenyengwa.

“Your appeal cannot be accepted because by virtue of being a Goromonzi West legislator you automatically sit in the Mash East PCC. So until you renounce you position in Mash East; the party constitution does not allow you to sit in two PCCs. At the moment your case does not hold water and is automatically dismissed on that technicality,” said Machacha.

-Masvingo Mirror