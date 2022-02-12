Nurses Call On Gvt To Revoke Unlawful Teachers’ Suspension

nurses

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has voiced support for striking teachers after Primary and Secondary Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu on Thursday announced a blanket suspension of those involved in the industrial action since schools opened on Monday.

In a statement, ZINA threatened to join the strike by teachers if the Government doesn’t immediately revoke the “unlawful” suspensions. ZINA said:

… we confirm that we stand in solidarity with the teaching profession and echo the grievances they have made to Government.

Instead of using threatening tactics, the Government must engage in genuine dialogue and desist from making unilateral offers that do not address the grievances raised.

We further implore Government to immediately revoke the unlawful suspensions issued out to teachers and invite not only the teaching profession, but the Civil Service at large, to the negotiating table to find a lasting solution.

Should it become clear that the Government intends to proceed with its unlawful position, nurses in Zimbabwe will have to consider their position as we cannot watch our colleagues being punished for grievances that we all share.

The Government recently announced a 20% local currency salary increment and a conversion of part of civil servants’ salaries equivalent to US$100 to be paid in hard cash. This has, however, not pacified teachers.