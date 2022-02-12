Three Pharmacies Shut Down For Selling Expired Drugs

By A Correspondent- The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has shut down at least three pharmacies and revoked the licences of four managers for selling expired and unregistered medicines to patients.

MCAZ Acting Director-General Richard Rukwata said the cancellation of licences and closure of businesses will be in force until November this year

Rukwata revealed that MCAZ recently adopted a new policy of naming and shaming those guilty of selling expired drugs. He said:

Licensees need to know that the game has changed. Contraventions to the statutes now carry significant reputational risk.

With the new policy of publishing offenders names, business leaders need to prioritise compliance for the good of their customers who are the citizens of this country.

The new policy is to publish these issues for the public good. Progressive regulatory processes require MCAZ to be transparent about regulatory decisions taken which result in the closure of businesses and cancellations of licenses.

The pharmacies and managers affected by the MCAZ clampdown are:

Skiborry Private Limited, which trades as Bright Pharmacy of Number 10 Highfield Road, Southerton was found guilty of purchasing medicines from unauthorised sources, selling unregistered and expired medicines. The cancellation order remains in force until November this year.

Edmore Jeje of Bright Pharmacy.

Mukoka & Chikuya Private Limited, which trades as Goodhope Pharmacy at Number 23 Jason Moyo was also shut for selling unregistered and expired medicines.

The licence holder for Goodhope Phamarcy Batsirayi Mukoka had his licence cancelled. The cancellation of the licences is valid until November this year.

Border Pharmacies Private Limited that trades as Border Pharmacy of Number 63 Living Waters, Beitbridge was shut down for selling unregistered and expired medicines.

Border Pharmacies’ two licence holders Costertain Delangton and Gamuchirayi Matandirotya had their practice licences cancelled until October this year.