Burkina Faso Football Association Dismisses Stallions Coach

Share

The contract of Burkina Faso national team, Kamou Malo, who guided the Stallions to the semi-finals of AFCON 2021, will not be renewed by the country’s football federation.

The former former Burkina Faso police chief’s charges were beaten in the semi-finals of the biannual showpiece 1-3 by eventual winners Senegal, before losing the third-place play off to hosts Cameroon.

Despite a somewhat successful campaign, the Burkina Faso Football Federation will not not renew the coach’s contract.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe