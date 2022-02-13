Burkina Faso Football Association Dismisses Stallions Coach
13 February 2022
The contract of Burkina Faso national team, Kamou Malo, who guided the Stallions to the semi-finals of AFCON 2021, will not be renewed by the country’s football federation.
The former former Burkina Faso police chief’s charges were beaten in the semi-finals of the biannual showpiece 1-3 by eventual winners Senegal, before losing the third-place play off to hosts Cameroon.
Despite a somewhat successful campaign, the Burkina Faso Football Federation will not not renew the coach’s contract.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe