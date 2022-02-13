Caps United Ready For League Action

Share

CAPS United head coach Lloyd ‘Lodza’ Chitembwe believes his charges are ready for the resumption of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season despite the problems the club has faced of late.

The Green Machine has been rocked by financial problems which have seen players boycotting training on numerous occasions demanding outstanding salaries.

The situation has seen Makekepepe losing players, notably Brandon Mpofu, who moved to cross town rivals Dynamos.

Chitembwe however reckons that his troops, who take on Black Rhinos at Sakubva on Sunday, are ready for top-flight resumption.

“CAPS are an ambitious club whose bar is set high, therefore, we sign players based on profiles fitting the club’s requirements. As it is a big club, we also require big players like the recently-contracted players such as Chinyengetere, Chafa, Dauda and Manondo. In short, we are ready for the season,” he was quoted as saying by NewsDay.

The Harare giants have strengthened their squad with acquisition of the veteran trio of midfielder Devon Chafa and striker Rodrick Chinyengetere.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Llyod Chitembwe