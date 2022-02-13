Drunk With Power Mnangagwa Dares Opposition

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has in a ‘Smith like’ declaration dared the opposition saying they will never set foot at the State House.

This is despite increased pressure for change of hands in government due to the worsening economic situation.

Addressing Epworth residents yesterday to launch his party’s by-elections campaign, Mnangagwa said if someone is to embark on a walk to China, the person will arrive first before the opposition gets into power.

“Endai muudze veopposition kuti munhu arimuHarare akatanga kufamba kuenda kuChina netsoka anotanga kusvika opposition isati yapinda muState House,” said Mnangagwa.

Ian Smith, the former President of Rhodesia in 1976, declared that there would be no majority rule, “not in a thousand years,” in Rhodesia.

It only took four if not three years for Smith to lose government power as Zimbabwe gained independence.

Has Mnangagwa become Ian Smith?