Register To Vote In Numbers- Seh Calaz Appeals To Young People

Tinashe Sambiri| Popular dancehall chanter Tawanda Mumanyi, popularly known as Seh Calaz, has urged young people to register to vote.

Seh Calaz believes Zimbabwe needs new leaders who understand the concerns of young people.

It is the right of every citizen to register to vote.

“Ini Tawanda Mumanyi President webato reMabhanditi

I’m encouraging ma youth ese and all those variku nzvimbo dzirikuitwa ma by elections in March, go and participate, endai monovhota, if not endai motora manotes, Imimiwo vakuru mune ruzivo educate the youths about masinhi aya tisangongwarira zvisina basa, ini zvaMwari ndaisatomazivawo ndatozobvunza nhasi.

Voting is a noble duty ra citizen wese ari eligible. Pamurikudaipapo🔑endai munovhotaipapoShotreipapo🎱#KanakukuKikaipapo,” Seh Calaz wrote on his official Facebook page.

Seh Calaz