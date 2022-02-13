Featured National
Village Head Hauled To Court Over Pfumvudza
13 February 2022
By A Correspondent- A 47 year old Mudzi village head Fira Chizisano of Chisizano village was arraigned before Mutoko magistrates  courts yesterday for forging signitures and unfair distribution of agricultural  inputs (pfumvudza).

Chizivano was lucky to escape jail after he was cleared of his charges by Mutoko magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

The state led by Nathan Mujuru alleged from a period not extendig December last year to February this year the village head was handed over agricultural  inputs under Pfumvunza government scheme to distribute  them to the villagers, instead he converted them for his own use and forged signatures  of receipts. 

The magistrate  dismissed the case saying the Criminal  Investigating Department (CID) failed to properly investigate the case and bring overwhelming evidence.

“This matter was not properly investigated since there is no overwhelming  evidence to the charges levelled against the accused therfore the accused has been found not guilty and accquitted,” the magistrate  ruled.