Amanda Cohen Not Guilty Of Calling Nephew Aron Vico Is A ‘Thief’

By A Correspondent| Mbare Magistrate Nyasha Vitorini on Friday acquitted Waverley Plastics founder Victor Cohen’s daughter Amanda Berkowitz of assault charges against her nephew Aron Vico.

Berkowitz was hauled before the court for calling Vico a thief during an altercation at the company premises in Graniteside.

Magistrate Vito said the video evidence brought before the court showed an altercation between Aunt and Nephew with the gesture showed that it was just a verbal exchange of words.

“I have heard an opportunity to go through the CCT footage i watched an altercation between the two that is the accused person and the complainant which was submitted by the state, i understand the complainant is nephew to the accused person i also looked at the gestures of the complainant and am satisfied that it was an exchange of words between Aunt and Nephew and there was nothing which led to assault and on that basis the state should have drawn a line between assault and exchange of words or conspiracy of fear from assault because the Aunt was just shouting to the Nephew, on that reason the charges are dismissed and the accused found not guilty,” said Vitorini.

He further noted that there was nothing warranting a criminal offence as the two were relatives and involved in an inheritance dispute that is already before the courts of law.

Magistrate also appeared to suggest that since Vico had not been paying dividends to Berkowitz, calling him a thief was not entirely wrong.

Berkowitz and Vico are currently embroiled in a legal battle for the control of Waverley Plastics with the former having been elbowed out and not benefitting despite being the major shareholder of the company.

Vico has also been filing numerous cases against Berkowitz to keep her out of the company.