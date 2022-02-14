Latest On Nakamba Injury

Marvelous Nakamba is continuing with his rehabilitation after picking a knee injury in December.

The Zimbabwean picked the setback in Aston Villa’s visit to Liverpool, and the knock required surgery.

The diagnosis pointed a medial collateral ligament (MCL) which often heals well and does not bring severe effects like the ACL.

According to the latest medical report, Nakamba is expected to return to full action in April and will have a chance to play a few games this season.

Villa coach Steven Gerrard commented on the situation of the player, saying: “We’re disappointed not to have Nakamba available. He was outstanding for us in the early weeks of our arrival.

“We’re giving him all of the support he needs now to try and make a safe and good recovery from that injury.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe