By Jane Mlambo| Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Prophet T Freddy who was recently cleared of rape charges leveled against him by a ZBC employee has released a new song titled “I wanna Cry.”
Freddy’s song I wanna cry talks about the hard times he went through in 2020 and his trial for rape.
Sources close to the popular church leader said he referred to 2020 in his song after her went through rough times.
Below are the lyrics of ‘I Wanna Cry’
I wanna cry , feel i wanna cry
Nhai baba mochemei
Zvamayambuka gungwa renhamo mochemei
Ehuhuwe nyarara mwanangu
Kunezwi radanidzira kumakomo hanzi nyarara mwanangu
2020 yaive yakaoma zvinopfuura izvi
Shoko rajehovha ndohutiziro
Shoko raMwari ndohutiziro
Kwamakabva ndokwavekure kwamunoenda ndo pavepedyo.