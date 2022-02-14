Showbiz
Prophet T Freddy Releases “Rape Allegation” Song
14 February 2022
By Jane Mlambo| Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Prophet T Freddy who was recently cleared of rape charges leveled against him by a ZBC employee has released a new song titled “I wanna Cry.”

Freddy’s song I wanna cry talks about the hard times he went through in 2020 and his trial for rape.

Sources close to the popular church leader said he referred to 2020 in his song after her went through rough times.

Below are the lyrics of ‘I Wanna Cry’

I wanna cry , feel i wanna cry

Nhai baba mochemei
Zvamayambuka gungwa renhamo mochemei

Ehuhuwe nyarara mwanangu

Kunezwi radanidzira kumakomo hanzi nyarara mwanangu

2020 yaive yakaoma zvinopfuura izvi

Shoko rajehovha ndohutiziro
Shoko raMwari ndohutiziro

Kwamakabva ndokwavekure kwamunoenda ndo pavepedyo.