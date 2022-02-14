Prophet T Freddy Releases “Rape Allegation” Song

Share

By Jane Mlambo| Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder, Prophet T Freddy who was recently cleared of rape charges leveled against him by a ZBC employee has released a new song titled “I wanna Cry.”

Freddy’s song I wanna cry talks about the hard times he went through in 2020 and his trial for rape.

Sources close to the popular church leader said he referred to 2020 in his song after her went through rough times.

Below are the lyrics of ‘I Wanna Cry’

I wanna cry , feel i wanna cry

Nhai baba mochemei

Zvamayambuka gungwa renhamo mochemei

Ehuhuwe nyarara mwanangu

Kunezwi radanidzira kumakomo hanzi nyarara mwanangu

2020 yaive yakaoma zvinopfuura izvi

Shoko rajehovha ndohutiziro

Shoko raMwari ndohutiziro

Kwamakabva ndokwavekure kwamunoenda ndo pavepedyo.