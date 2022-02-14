Robbers Pounce On Steel Company, Walk Away With US$25k

By A Correspondent- Robbers armed with still bars pounced on a steel company where they attacked a security guard on duty, handcuffed him with his handcuffs before getting away with a safe containing US$25 000.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the robbery happened in the early hours of Saturday.

We present a police statement on the case:

The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred on 12/02/22 at around 0128 hours at a steel company in Rusape where 3 men who were armed with iron bars attacked a security guard who was on duty at the company premises.

The suspects took away the complainant’s handcuffs and handcuffed him before breaking into the offices where they stole a safe containing US$25 000 cash.